Why Is Cancer Focused Penny Stock Vincerx Pharma Trading Higher Today?

Vincerx Pharma Inc VINC shares are trading higher after the company released clinical results from a Phase 1 NIH-sponsored study of enitociclib in combination with venetoclax and prednisone for relapsed/refractory lymphoma.

Investigators reported two partial responses (PR) in three peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) patients and one PR in 2 double-hit diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DH-DLBCL) patients in an ongoing dose-escalation trial of enitociclib in combination with venetoclax and prednisone.

The company says enitociclib was well tolerated.

Ahmed Hamdy, CEO of Vincerx said, "Previous reports of venetoclax monotherapy in PTCL show low response rates; thus, we believe we are seeing compelling evidence for synergism between enitociclib and venetoclax in this patient population."

The company said VIP236 and VIP943, the lead drugs from VersAptx platform, are progressing through dose-escalation studies.

To date, 15 patients with relapsed/refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors have been treated with VIP236, and the company is said to be observing an encouraging safety profile and preliminary evidence of clinical activity with once every 3-week dosing.

Enrollment in the second cohort of the VIP943 trial is nearly complete.

Preliminary pharmacokinetic results from the first cohort of our VIP943 antibody-drug conjugate trial show minimal free payload in circulation, consistent with the favorable safety profile observed to date.

Vincerx remains on target to report early clinical data from lead VersAptx platform compounds, VIP236 (early 2024) and VIP943 (mid-2024).

Price Action: VINC shares are up 18.60% at $1.40 on the last check Monday.