Why Is Rare Muscle Disease-Focused Dyne Therapeutics Stock Soaring Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 3, 2024 8:07 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dyne says first clinical data in two programs have demonstrated proof-of-concept and validated the FORCE platform for rare muscle diseases.
  • Dyne anticipates providing its next clinical data update from both trials in 2H of 2024.
Loading...
Loading...

Dyne Therapeutics Inc DYN released initial clinical data from its ACHIEVE trial of DYNE-101 in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and its DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.

Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1: The initial efficacy assessment of the DYNE-101 ACHIEVE trial is based on data from 32 adult DM1 patients enrolled.

  • DYNE-101 demonstrated dose-dependent splicing correction, muscle delivery, and DMPK knockdown.
  • The 3.4 mg/kg Q4W group had a 40% mean DMPK knockdown from baseline compared to 25% in patients in the 1.8 mg/kg Q4W group at three months.
  • Evaluable patients treated with 3.4 mg/kg Q4W of DYNE-101 had a 19% mean splicing correction from baseline across a broad, 22-gene panel at three months, with all evaluable participants experiencing an improvement. Patients in the 1.8 mg/kg Q4W group at three months had a 13% mean splicing correction.
  • Patients treated with 1.8 mg/kg of DYNE-101 Q4W had a mean 3.8-second benefit in myotonia (prolonged muscle contractions) and improvement in fatigue.

Phase 1/2 DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD: Initial efficacy assessment is based on 6-month data from 6 male patients enrolled in the 5 mg/kg (approximate PMO dose) cohort

  • Muscle delivery: DYNE-251 showed a mean 657 ng/g PMO muscle drug concentration at six months.
  • DYNE-251 demonstrated a mean absolute exon skipping level of 0.90% and a 0.80% change from baseline at 6 months. The current standard of care, eteplirsen, administered weekly, showed a 0.59% mean absolute exon skipping level and a 0.40% change from baseline at six months. 
  • DYNE-251-treated patients had a mean absolute dystrophin level of 0.88% of normal and a 0.28% change from baseline at six months. Eteplirsen reached a mean absolute dystrophin level of 0.30% of normal and a 0.06% change from baseline at six months.
  • DYNE-251 demonstrated a 22.2% mean level of dystrophin-positive fibers and a 19.8% change from baseline at 6 months. Eteplirsen showed a 19.6% mean level of PDPF and a 10.7% change from baseline at six months.

The favorable safety profile for DYNE-101 and DYNE-251 supports dose escalation. Enrollment is complete in the 5.4 mg/kg cohort of the ACHIEVE trial and the 20 mg/kg cohort of the DELIVER trial.

Dyne anticipates providing its next clinical data update from both trials in 2H of 2024.

Price Action: DYN shares are up 41.50% at $18.49 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapMoversGeneralBriefswhy it's moving