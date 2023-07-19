EXCLUSIVE: Early Detection For Hop Latent Viroid In Cannabis Crops, New Technology Against '$4B Losses'

The cannabis industry is undergoing a transformative phase with the advent of DNA fingerprinting technology.

"DNA fingerprinting is a molecular technique used to identify cultivars (...) and can be broadly used in cannabis for cultivar identification, crop diversity, and creating evolutionary relationships," say researchers at a pioneering company in the field, MyFloraDNA.

In an interview with Benzinga, CEO & co-founder Angel Fernandez and Ajith Anand shared their plan to revolutionize the cannabis industry by employing its game-changing technology for cultivar validation, plant varietal protection, trait identification and advanced breeding programs.

DNA Fingerprinting & Molecular Breeding

As the researchers explained, DNA fingerprinting can aid in the efficiency of breeding programs traditionally reliant on visual and morphological selection, or "pheno-hunting."

Using the example of a new tomato cultivar, they explained that what typically takes four to six years in classical breeding could be accomplished in the same timeframe using DNA fingerprinting for cannabis genetics with fixed traits.

"This process is lengthy and costly," they noted, but molecular biology paves the way for an accurate, less expensive, and more efficient alternative. Fernandez and Anand detail a scenario where DNA fingerprinting could significantly reduce the resources needed in plant breeding.

"With molecular markers, there's no need to grow all 1000 plants [from a cross between a male and a female plant]. By extracting DNA from a small leaf of the seedlings, we can identify those with the markers for the traits of interest... This approach saves substantial time, money, and labor," they say.

Furthermore, they stressed how big agribusiness players have leveraged this method for years.

Pathogen Detection & Prevention

The cannabis industry faces significant threats from pathogens like Fusarium, Botrytis and Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd). "Once infected, the viroid can be detected in the leaf, petiole, or root tissues," reveals My FloraDNA's new study on Hop Latent Viroid disease (HLVd), a threat causing significant losses for the global cannabis industry. This study illuminates the battle against HLVd, which "can result in $4 billion in losses due to reduced yield, as well as a decreased bud and crop quality in cannabis."

The study underscores the importance of early detection and comprehension of disease progression, revealing that the viroid can be identified in cannabis plants as young as 5-6 weeks old. "As the plants age, the viroid load in the leaf tissue increases," note the researchers, pointing out that leaf tissue seems to be the optimal plant material for HLVd detection due to its simplicity and ease of sampling.

The stakes are high, as the consequences of HLVd infection are dire. Symptoms range from "stunted growth, outward growth, and abnormal branching," to more subtle indications such as "small leaves with overlapping blades, brittle stems, and chlorosis (yellowing) of leaves." The disease also leads to a reduction in trichome production, a decrease or absence of terpenes, and smaller buds, significantly impacting the quality and yield of cannabis crops.

In response to these challenges, MyFloraDNA utilizes advanced diagnostic tools, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR), quantitative PCR and loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) for pathogen detection.

Its technology, MFDetect, combines RT-LAMP and qPCR, offering a highly sensitive, precise and cost-effective solution for pathogen detection in cannabis. "Our goal is to reduce the negative impact of these pathogens on the cannabis industry," they explained, underscoring their commitment to stem the tide of losses inflicted by diseases like HLVd. With such determination, the cannabis industry is emboldened in its quest to apprehend this elusive enemy and ultimately boost crop yields and quality.

Leveraging Knowledge & Collaboration

They discussed the importance of community engagement, education, and periodic testing to counter diseases, "potentially, they could save their entire production," citing client case studies where infection rates have plummeted thanks to periodic testing.

Looking ahead, they underscore the importance of further research and development in cannabis. They aim to expand their DNA fingerprinting technology, reduce the cost of analysis, build in-house testing capacity, and continue to uncover new and emerging diseases.

"There's a lot to be done in cannabis, particularly from a research and development perspective," the researchers conclude, embodying their unwavering dedication to the betterment of the industry.

MyFloraDNA's innovative technologies and user-friendly portal, MyFloraCLOUD, are revolutionizing the cannabis industry, enabling cultivators to enhance operations, save costs, and mitigate the risks associated with pathogen infections maintaining the highest standards of product quality.

