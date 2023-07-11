Transparent Mouse May Bring In 'Wealth Of Potential' To Cancer Research

A new scanning method that involves a see-through mouse could revolutionize how cancer drugs are tested by detecting tumors that were previously too small to identify, BBC News reports.

Prof. Ali Ertürk of the Helmholtz Munich research centre has developed a technique to make a dead mouse transparent and highlight specific tissues for detailed scanning. This method reveals more detail than existing scanning techniques, allowing the detection of cancerous tumors in their earliest stages.

Cancer Research UK has helmed the new scanning technique to have “a wealth of potential”.

Prof Ertürk emphasized the importance of this development, stating, “MRI and PET scans would show you only big tumors. Ours show tumors at the single cell, which they absolutely can’t.”

He further explained that current drugs extend life by a few years before the cancer returns, often because the tiny tumors were never visible and thus not completely eliminated during the development process.

While the scanning method can only be used on dead mice currently, it could potentially be applied to any animals and even human tissues and organs. This could provide unprecedented insights into disease development and the impact of different drugs and treatments, accelerating the pace of medical research.

