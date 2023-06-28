Viracta Therapeutics Says Pivotal Cancer Trial Achieves Efficacy Threshold For Expansion Into Next Stage

- Viracta Therapeutics Inc VIRX announced that the relapsed or refractory EBV+ peripheral T-cell lymphoma (R/R EBV+ PTCL) cohort of their pivotal NAVAL-1 clinical trial met the pre-specified efficacy threshold for advancement to Stage 2 of the study.
- The decision to expand NAVAL-1 cohorts from Stage 1 to Stage 2 is based on achieving a predetermined minimum number of objective responses within the first ten enrolled patients.
- Mark Rothera, President & CEO, says, "Initial data from the PTCL cohort in NAVAL-1 show a strong signal of efficacy that is in-line with our promising Phase 1b/2 data and sufficient to advance to Stage 2. We now look forward to completing enrollment in Stage 1 and are taking steps to further accelerate enrollment through Stage 2."
- Enrollment for NAVAL-1 is ongoing worldwide, and updates regarding potential advancements in additional cohorts are anticipated in the latter half of 2023.
- As of March 31, 2023, the company had a cash balance of $80.3 million, providing an anticipated cash runway into late 2024.
- Price Action: VIRX shares are up 5.5% at $1.51 on the last check Wednesday.
