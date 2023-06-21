Get A Good Night's Snooze: This Company Secures First-Ever US Patent For Marijuana Sleep Product

Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company, has been granted the first-ever US patent for its cannabis sleep product, Good Night by Curio.

The patent, designated as Utility Patent 11,654,130, was awarded to Curio Wellness on May 23, 2023, and will remain in force until January 2042, per a press release.

Good Night, the cannabis sleep aid line available in Maryland has been leading the market since its introduction in 2021. The product, in the form of ratio tablets, is designed to help consumers fall asleep more quickly, stay asleep for longer and minimize morning grogginess.

Curio Wellness' patented technology secures a distinctive pulse-delivery system for medicinal cannabis sleep products.

"This patent validates the revolutionary nature of the product development efforts at Curio and the novel application of our pulse-release technology," said Dr. Edward Rudnic, chairman of Curio’s scientific board and its chief scientific officer.

Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness and co-inventor, called the patent a milestone. “This patent is a significant and exciting milestone for Curio, and solidifies our commitment to developing cutting-edge cannabis products that enable our patients to enjoy a better quality of life.”

Curio Wellness, based in Maryland, is recognized as the leading developer of cannabis-derived medical products in the state.

"This is the first of many condition-specific product patents we anticipate to issue over the coming years thanks to the continued innovation and unmatched clinical testing executed by Curio’s product innovation team," Rudnic concluded.

Photo: Courtesy Of Brett Jordan On Unsplash