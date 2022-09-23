Curio Wellness' Medical Cannabis Coming To Missouri Via New Partnership

Curio Wellness, entered into partnership with VMO-Ops, Inc. (Village). Through the partnership, the Curio team will bring their industry expertise, operational model, and cGMP-certified products to Missouri and its over 200,000 patients statewide.

“We are excited and eager to bring our award-winning suite of products, LEAN processes, and patient-centered approach to Missouri patients,” stated Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. “Our discipline, unwavering focus on quality, and seasoned leadership team have enabled us to be the market leader in Maryland for five years running, and we hope to achieve similar success with Village in this new market.”

The official partnership agreement between Curio Wellness and Village allows Curio to expand its cultivation and processing businesses providing targeted therapeutics and cGMP-certified medical cannabis products throughout Missouri, beginning in 2023. Curio’s experience as a trusted licensing partner has enabled the team to also secure an agreement with Village, and licensed brands like Viola, to produce their suite of products. Initial distribution of these products will begin through Village’s two Missouri dispensaries located in St. Louis, with broader distribution to follow.

“Choosing Curio as a partner not only aligns with Village’s mission and values—including the importance of representation within the industry—but it also significantly accelerates our ability to bring high-quality medicine to patients throughout the state,” stated Dan Pettigrew, Village CEO and co-founder of both Village and Viola. “We’re thrilled to work with Curio. They bring a depth of knowledge and strategy allowing us to further optimize the operationalizing of licenses while creating meaningful careers for Missourians, with a focus on improving the lives of those in local, disadvantaged communities.”

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

