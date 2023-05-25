Jazz Pharmaceuticals Analysis Reveals THC And CBD Therapy Alleviates MS Spasticity

Treatment with the cannabis-based oral spray Nabiximols has been found to significantly relieve spasticity, a common symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a new analysis of two MS clinical trials.

Spasticity is characterized by increased muscle stiffness and spasms, which can be uncomfortable and hinder movement.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Study

The study, funded by GW Pharmaceuticals (now part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals) JAZZ, the developer of Nabiximols, showed that oral spray therapy led to a reduction in spasticity symptoms and daily muscle spasm counts among participants.

Nabiximols, marketed as Sativex, is approved for treating MS-related spasticity in many countries, excluding the United States. The therapy contains delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), the main active compounds in cannabis. THC is responsible for the cannabis high, while CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory and anxiety-relieving effects.

Significant Relief: Nabiximols Alleviates MS-Related Spasticity

The analysis included data from two randomized clinical trials, GWSP0604 and SAVANT, which assessed the effects of nabiximols on spasticity. Participants who responded positively to nabiximols in the initial phase of the trials were selected to continue into the main phase, where they were randomly assigned to receive the therapy or a placebo.

Statistical analyses indicated that patients who received nabiximols were more prone to reporting significant improvements or relief in their symptoms of spasticity compared to those who received the placebo. “The findings provide robust evidence of a reduction in spasticity attributable to nabiximols,” noted the researchers.

According to the researchers, the findings provide robust evidence of the efficacy of nabiximols in reducing spasticity associated with MS. The therapy may offer a promising treatment option for individuals with MS-related spasticity, improving their quality of life and mobility.

Related News

Photo: Brent Barnett via Pixabay.