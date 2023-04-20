What's Going With CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Today

by

shares opened almost 21% higher at $2.14 on Thursday and gained 70% to reach $3.02 at 1:35 p.m. EST. Although there's no news to justify the huge spike.

Earlier this week, CNS Pharmaceuticals' CFO, Downs Christopher, bought 3,100 shares at an average price of $3.20.

CEO John M Climaco purchased 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 per share on April 14, and director Jerzy Gumulka bought 7,173 shares at an average price of $0.74 on April 17.

Last week, the company said that it was able to recruit 100 patients into their potentially pivotal study with their lead product candidate, Berubicin, for Glioblastoma Multiforme. An interim analysis is expected in Q2.

Price Action: CNSP shares are up 49.4% at $2.65 on the last check Thursday.

