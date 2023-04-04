by

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT will suspend Phase 3 and the Phase 1/2 studies of zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib, citing the rapidly changing commercial landscape for Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors (BTK inhibitors).

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $54.3 million as of March 31, 2023, will support planned operations into 2025, supporting two pipeline assets, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534.

ONCT-808 : ROR1 targeting autologous CAR T cell therapy is being tested in a recently initiated Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma. Preclinical models show robust and specific activity against ROR1-expressing cells from multiple tumor types. The manufacturing process is reproducible, scalable, and only eight days in duration. The company expects to present initial clinical data in late 2023, with additional clinical data readouts in 2024.

ONCT-534: Dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI) has concluded IND-enabling studies and an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is expected to be submitted in mid-2023. Initial clinical data is expected to be presented in mid-2024.

Dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI) has concluded IND-enabling studies and an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is expected to be submitted in mid-2023. Price Action: ONCT shares are down 58.20% at $0.33 on the last check Tuesday.

