BioCardia Outlines Detailed Cell Therapy Data From Heart Failure Study

by

BioCardia Inc BCDA presented detailed echocardiography data from the roll-in cohort of the Phase 3 CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial.

presented detailed echocardiography data from the roll-in cohort of the Phase 3 CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial. The echocardiography results from baseline through one and two years showed a more than doubling in the number of heart segments functioning normally and restoring function to 30% of previously non-functioning segments.

This data expands upon what was previously presented at the Heart Failure Society of America annual meeting last fall.

In this series, only 13% of heart segments in these patients were contracting normally before treatment; at one year, 25% were contracting normally, and at two years, 29% were contracting normally– indicating a more than doubling of the number of heart segments characterized as having normal function post-procedure.

In completely non-functioning heart segments, 17 of 56, or 30%, of those heart segments resumed wall motion by two years.

The overall wall motion score index for all 16 segments in the heart was improved, decreasing from 2.4 at baseline to 2.0 at one year to 1.9 at two years.

As a result of the restoration of myocardial wall motion, patients experienced an improvement in median left ventricular ejection fraction, which increased from 27% at baseline to 34% at one year to 37% at two years.

Price Action: BCDA shares are up 0.88% at $2.27 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.