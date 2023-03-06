ñol


BioCardia Outlines Detailed Cell Therapy Data From Heart Failure Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 6, 2023 11:06 AM | 1 min read
  • BioCardia Inc BCDA presented detailed echocardiography data from the roll-in cohort of the Phase 3 CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial.
  • The echocardiography results from baseline through one and two years showed a more than doubling in the number of heart segments functioning normally and restoring function to 30% of previously non-functioning segments. 
  • This data expands upon what was previously presented at the Heart Failure Society of America annual meeting last fall.
  • In this series, only 13% of heart segments in these patients were contracting normally before treatment; at one year, 25% were contracting normally, and at two years, 29% were contracting normally– indicating a more than doubling of the number of heart segments characterized as having normal function post-procedure. 
  • In completely non-functioning heart segments, 17 of 56, or 30%, of those heart segments resumed wall motion by two years.
  • The overall wall motion score index for all 16 segments in the heart was improved, decreasing from 2.4 at baseline to 2.0 at one year to 1.9 at two years.
  • As a result of the restoration of myocardial wall motion, patients experienced an improvement in median left ventricular ejection fraction, which increased from 27% at baseline to 34% at one year to 37% at two years.
  • Price Action: BCDA shares are up 0.88% at $2.27 on the last check Monday.

