The Potty-Pot Debate: Can Cannabis Actually Help You Go #2? Here's The Truth Behind The Myth

By Hernan Panessi via El Planteo

The call of nature: how cannabis affects your bathroom habits.

Cannabis is a versatile plant that can have numerous benefits and effects. But did you know that it can even modify your bathroom habits? That's right - cannabinoids can affect constipation and diarrhea, potentially improving or worsening your condition.

"This is explained based on the fact that cannabinoids, mainly exogenous, phytocannabinoids or synthetic cannabinoids, present a behavior called 'biphasic', which indicates that, depending on the doses used and the conditions inherent to the person, such as genetics and habits, the answers may be the opposite," says Santiago Gullino, a gastroenterologist specializing in endocannabinology and director of Conectar Med.

While cannabinoids can remove pain or exacerbate it, decrease nausea or increase it, there is no ideal route of administration for cannabis since it depends on the person, product, and availability of equipment. Administering it through inhalation provides a quick effect, while other routes like topical or rectal administration offer a more sustained effect.

So, what about smoking it? Can marijuana make you "go potty"?

"It may be that smoking makes us go to the bathroom immediately, mainly related to what we call the autonomic, sympathetic, and parasympathetic nervous system, where both cannabinoids and other components can generate sudden stimuli and trigger the defecation reflex," explains Gullino.

The endocannabinoid system (ECS), distributed throughout the body in the form of different receptors, enzymes, and endocannabinoids, is involved in several functions in the digestive tract, including intestinal motility, visceral sensitivity, intestinal permeability, microbiota, and immune system response. However, Gullino notes that the effect of cannabis on the ECS will depend on the person's endocannabinoid system configuration and cannabinoid profile.

For responsible adult use, adequate hydration is recommended, avoiding taking a horizontal position immediately after eating, using cannabis with a certain CBD content, and not smoking excessively. Gullino also recommends 3-5 puffs of 10-15% flowers to stimulate most of the endocannabinoid receptors, avoiding combining it with large amounts of alcohol, and being in a relaxed, safe, trustworthy place with good company.

Image By El Planteo

