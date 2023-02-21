High Blood Pressure? Cannabis Use May Be A Surprising Solution, A New Study Finds

Cannabis use is associated with lower blood pressure levels, reported High Times, citing a new study published in the journal "Nature: Scientific Reports."

Researchers found, after examining more than 91,000 people, that lifetime heavy cannabis use was associated with a decrease in both SBP (systolic blood pressure), DBP (diastolic blood pressure) and PP (pulse pressure) in both genders — with a higher effect among women.

Additionally, researchers found that men “presented higher BP levels compared to women, a higher proportion of heavy cannabis users, a higher proportion of current cannabis users, a higher proportion of current smokers, and a higher proportion of high alcohol level.”

Longitudinal studies are needed in general populations and then, in hypertensive patients, to highlight the potential lowered BP effect of cannabis in medical use according to the researchers.

Image By El Planteo