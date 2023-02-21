ñol


Lexaria Discovers Potential Novel Mechanism From Hypertension Study Of Processed CBD

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp LEXX announced additional findings from its human clinical study HYPER-H21-4 demonstrating a potentially novel mechanism of action of its DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol capsule formulation in reducing blood pressure.
  • Lexaria previously announced that the study's primary efficacy and safety objectives were successfully achieved, with resting BP significantly reduced in hypertensive patients and sustained over the full 5-weeks of dosing, with zero serious adverse events being reported throughout the study.
  • Ongoing analyses of the study data have revealed modulation of a circulating compound called catestatin in the patients. 
  • Catestatin is a multifunctional peptide known to have inhibitory effects on the sympathetic nervous system in the pathophysiology of hypertension.
  • These analyses revealed that administration of DehydraTECH-CBD resulted in a statistically significant reduction in average baseline serum catestatin concentrations of 13.50 ng/mL to just 9.65 ng/mL after five weeks of dosing, a drop of 28.5%. 
  • There were no statistically significant reductions in catestatin concentrations in the placebo group. 
  • As previously reported, mean arterial pressure also dropped significantly by 4.26 ± 1.26 mm/Hg following the five weeks of DehydraTECH-CBD dosing, and this reduction was not observed with placebo.
  • The extent of change in catestatin serum levels showed a strong correlation with the reduction in blood pressure.
  • Price Action: LEXX shares are down 0.81% at $2.99 on the last check Tuesday.

