Vor Biopharma's Leukemia Cell Exhibits Favorable Engraftment Five Months Post-Transplant

Vor Biopharma Inc VOR presented clinical data from VBP101, its Phase 1/2a study of trem-cel (previously VOR33) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Patient 1 maintained neutrophil and platelet counts approximately five months (147 days) after transplantation with trem-cel.

Due to detectable, measurable residual disease (MRD), Patient 1 was moved to other therapies following administration of the third dose of Mylotarg, subsequently relapsed, and remains on study for long-term follow-up.

A second patient has received a trem-cel transplant and engrafted normally.

Patient 2 showed robust cell recovery with neutrophil engraftment occurring at Day 11 and platelet recovery on Day 17.

Trem-cel was well tolerated in both patients, with no related and no unexpected adverse events (AEs) reported.

In Patient 1, neutrophil and platelet cell counts were maintained following three sequential Mylotarg doses at 0.5 mg/m2, suggesting potential protection from Mylotarg-related hematotoxicity.

Additionally, the company plans to file an IND for VCAR33ALLO, a novel allogeneic CAR-T treatment that it believes could be more efficacious than Mylotarg in combination with a trem-cel transplant.

Price Action: VOR shares are up 2.19% at $5.84 on the last check Thursday.

