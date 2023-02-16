ñol


Why Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Plunging Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
Why Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Plunging Today
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM announced the presentation of early Phase 1 results for BPX-601 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. 
  • These interim results demonstrated the preliminary efficacy of BPX-601 PSCA-directed GoCAR-T cells in combination with rimiducid in heavily pre-treated patients. These initial data from 2 cohorts consisted of 8 patients.
  • Four of eight (50%) patients achieved a PSA50 response, three of whom achieved a PSA90 response.
  • Of the six patients with soft tissue disease, two achieved partial responses.
  • Of the two patients with the bone-only disease, one patient achieved a PSA90 response with a decreased enhancement of bone lesions observed on the bone scan.
  • The most common grade 3+ adverse events were myelosuppression, characteristic of the lymphodepletion chemotherapies used in CAR-T studies. 
  • Two patients experienced Grade 3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS). One patient experienced Grade 4 immune effector cell neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) with concurrent hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). 
  • ICANS improved to grade 1 with the standard of care and withholding subsequent doses of rimiducid, the patient died on study day 20 due to sepsis. 
  • Consistent BPX-601 cell expansion across patients was observed, with the persistence of BPX-601 cells detected in peripheral blood over 200 days.
  • BPX-601 cell infiltration in PSCA-positive tumors was observed. The trial continues to enroll patients.
  • Price Action: BLCM shares are down 12.70% at $1.07 on the last check Thursday.

