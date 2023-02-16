by

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM announced the presentation of early Phase 1 results for BPX-601 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

announced the presentation of early Phase 1 results for BPX-601 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. These interim results demonstrated the preliminary efficacy of BPX-601 PSCA-directed GoCAR-T cells in combination with rimiducid in heavily pre-treated patients. These initial data from 2 cohorts consisted of 8 patients.

Four of eight (50%) patients achieved a PSA50 response, three of whom achieved a PSA90 response.

Of the six patients with soft tissue disease, two achieved partial responses.

Of the two patients with the bone-only disease, one patient achieved a PSA90 response with a decreased enhancement of bone lesions observed on the bone scan.

The most common grade 3+ adverse events were myelosuppression, characteristic of the lymphodepletion chemotherapies used in CAR-T studies.

Two patients experienced Grade 3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS). One patient experienced Grade 4 immune effector cell neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) with concurrent hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

ICANS improved to grade 1 with the standard of care and withholding subsequent doses of rimiducid, the patient died on study day 20 due to sepsis.

Consistent BPX-601 cell expansion across patients was observed, with the persistence of BPX-601 cells detected in peripheral blood over 200 days.

BPX-601 cell infiltration in PSCA-positive tumors was observed. The trial continues to enroll patients.

Price Action: BLCM shares are down 12.70% at $1.07 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.