- Hillstream BioPharma Inc HILS signed an exclusive option agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to license technology targeting the MUC1-C oncoprotein.
- The MUC1 gene was identified by Dr. Donald Kufe, Physician and Researcher at Dana-Farber, based on its overexpression in human cancers.
- Dr. Kufe has demonstrated that MUC1-C is necessary for multiple cancer cell hallmarks.
- Dana-Farber has granted under an exclusive option agreement to Hillstream Biopharma Inc certain of its proprietary technology, which, if converted to an exclusive license agreement.
- The agreement will allow Hillstream to develop anti-MUC1-C antibodies to selectively deliver Hillstream's Quatramer-based lead candidate HSB-1216 targeting CSC by ferroptosis induction. Combining HSB-1216 with conjugation to MUC1-C antibodies is highly synergistic for the elimination of CSCs, which is needed for long-term responses and cures.
- Price Action: HILS shares are up 114.60% at $1.44 on the last check Tuesday.
