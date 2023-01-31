ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Are Hillstream BioPharma Shares Trading Over 100% Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 31, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Why Are Hillstream BioPharma Shares Trading Over 100% Today?
  • Hillstream BioPharma Inc HILS signed an exclusive option agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to license technology targeting the MUC1-C oncoprotein.
  • The MUC1 gene was identified by Dr. Donald Kufe, Physician and Researcher at Dana-Farber, based on its overexpression in human cancers.
  • Dr. Kufe has demonstrated that MUC1-C is necessary for multiple cancer cell hallmarks.
  • Dana-Farber has granted under an exclusive option agreement to Hillstream Biopharma Inc certain of its proprietary technology, which, if converted to an exclusive license agreement.
  • The agreement will allow Hillstream to develop anti-MUC1-C antibodies to selectively deliver Hillstream's Quatramer-based lead candidate HSB-1216 targeting CSC by ferroptosis induction. Combining HSB-1216 with conjugation to MUC1-C antibodies is highly synergistic for the elimination of CSCs, which is needed for long-term responses and cures.
  • Price Action: HILS shares are up 114.60% at $1.44 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved