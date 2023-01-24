Cannabis Can Boost Sexual Desire And Intensify Orgasm According To New Study

Several studies already exist that show a connection between sex and cannabis. A new study, recently published in the Journal of Cannabis Research, shows evidence of the influence of cannabis on sexual functioning and satisfaction.

Participants reported heightened desire and sensory perception, as well as more intense orgasms.

The Study

The study, led by sexologist Amanda Moser of East Carolina University, used the sexual response cycle of Kaplan and Masters and Johnson (desire, excitement, orgasm, plateau, resolution), including satisfaction when completing the sexual response cycle.

The study, first reported Marijuana Moment, was completed by focusing on research literature on the potential benefits of cannabis and the ongoing lack of research on its sexual benefits.

Methods

Researchers, using the Qualtrics online survey tool, collected data from a range of adults over 18 who reported previous cannabis use. The survey included demographic questions followed by a scale to measure sexual functioning and satisfaction with cannabis consumption.

Unlock Desire, Intense Orgasms

The majority of the 811 participants (between 18 and 85) were identified as female (64.9%), White/Caucasian (78.9%) and college-educated (80.1%).

In addition, a large number of respondents said they were in a monogamous relationship. Also, approximately 25% of the participants identified as LGBTQIA+. However, “age and gender were not found to have significant effects on cannabis use and sexual functioning and satisfaction.”

Moreover, “over 70% of participants reported increased desire and orgasm intensity. Participants who reported masturbating indicated that cannabis enhanced their pleasure while masturbating (62.5%). Participants also stated that cannabis enhanced their sense of taste (71.9%) and touch ( 71.0%),” according to the study’s findings.

Overall, the results indicated that both men and women perceived that cannabis use increased their sexual functioning and satisfaction, in particular, increased desire and the intensity of orgasm.

Conclusion: Marijuana To Treat Sexual Dysfunction

"The study updates the current literature on cannabis and sexuality and provides implications for improving sexual quality." Additionally, its medical implications include the possible use of marijuana to treat sexual dysfunction, especially in women.

Another study, in which the British model and actress Cara Delevingne participated, documented chemical changes that occur in our bodies when we have an orgasm after consuming marijuana.

In related news, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN recently filed a full-scale PCT application for its EZ-G device, which dispenses low concentrations of CBD lubricant to enhance sex and alleviate pain during intercourse.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Courtesy Of Esteban Lopez On Unsplash