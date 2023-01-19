ñol

XORTX Shares Jump After Encouraging Data From Pharmacokinetics Study Of Formulated Oral Oxypurinol

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 19, 2023 8:15 AM | 1 min read
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc XRTX has announced topline results from the XRX-OXY-101 – Bridging Pharmacokinetics Clinical Trial characterizing the pharmacokinetics of formulated oral oxypurinol, XORLO. 
  • The study showed that XORLO was well tolerated across the various dosing regimens. No safety issues were identified in any of the four parts of the 88-subject study.
  • Results from the four parts of the study showed a substantial increase in the bioavailability of oxypurinol with the XORLO formulation platform, increased dose proportionality compared to non-formulated oxypurinol, and multiple dosing regimens that achieved therapeutic target values.
  • These results will provide key data to facilitate precise dosing recommendations for the upcoming Phase 3 registration trial in individuals with progressing kidney disease due to autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
  • When taken with food, an average increase of exposure of ~40% was observed in oxypurinol compared to the fasted state.
  • Results demonstrated that increased bioavailability of 100% or more could be achieved with test formulations compared to non-formulated oxypurinol alone.
  • Price Action: XRTX shares are up 63.51% at $1.28 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

