- XORTX Therapeutics Inc XRTX has announced topline results from the XRX-OXY-101 – Bridging Pharmacokinetics Clinical Trial characterizing the pharmacokinetics of formulated oral oxypurinol, XORLO.
- The study showed that XORLO was well tolerated across the various dosing regimens. No safety issues were identified in any of the four parts of the 88-subject study.
- Results from the four parts of the study showed a substantial increase in the bioavailability of oxypurinol with the XORLO formulation platform, increased dose proportionality compared to non-formulated oxypurinol, and multiple dosing regimens that achieved therapeutic target values.
- These results will provide key data to facilitate precise dosing recommendations for the upcoming Phase 3 registration trial in individuals with progressing kidney disease due to autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
- When taken with food, an average increase of exposure of ~40% was observed in oxypurinol compared to the fasted state.
- Results demonstrated that increased bioavailability of 100% or more could be achieved with test formulations compared to non-formulated oxypurinol alone.
- Price Action: XRTX shares are up 63.51% at $1.28 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
