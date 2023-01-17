Newly Listed NewAmsterdam Pharma Touts Encouraging Data From High Cholesterol Treatment

by

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS announced topline results from ROSE2 Phase 2 trial evaluating obicetrapib in combination with ezetimibe as an adjunct to high-intensity statin therapy.

NewAmsterdam is now selecting a formulated fixed-dose combination tablet of obicetrapib plus ezetimibe, a non-statin oral LDL-lowering therapy, to be tested in a definitive bioequivalence and a Phase 3 safety & efficacy trial.

The primary efficacy endpoint for the percent change from Day 1 to Day 84 in LDL-C for the combination treatment group compared to the placebo group was met.

Patients treated with the combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe achieved a median reduction in LDL-C of 59% compared to patients treated with a placebo, who achieved a median reduction in LDL-C of 6%.

Overall, the obicetrapib combo therapy was well-tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to a placebo.

In November 2022, NewAmsterdam Pharma debuted a public company via a SPAC deal with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation .

. After the transaction, the company held a cash balance of approximately $490 million, which it believes will be sufficient to fund operations through 2026.

Price Action: NAMS shares are trading lower by 2.25% at $9.99 on the last check Tuesday.

