Calyxt Shares Surge On Merger Agreement Creating Agriculture-Focused Precision Gene Editing Company

Calyxt Inc CLXT has agreed to merge with Cibus in an all-stock transaction to create a company focused on agriculture-based gene editing and establish facilities for trait development and next-generation plant breeding. Productivity Traits : Key basis of competition in the "seed and trait" business. Cibus' patented gene editing platform, the Rapid Trait Development System ( RTDS ), develops productivity traits in seeds for sustainable farming by increasing crop yields and reducing inputs. Renewable Low-Carbon Ingredients : Gene editing is a key tool in developing sustainable low-carbon ingredients that can replace fossil fuel-based ingredients and diesel fuel.

Calyxt shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company.

The merger is expected to close in Q2 of 2023.

"Cibus is an excellent strategic fit for Calyxt given our complementary technology platforms, and the merger provides a great opportunity to leverage multiple synergies to drive innovation and shareholder value," said Michael A. Carr, President and CEO of Calyxt.

The combined company, renamed Cibus Inc , will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The current Cibus management team will lead the new combined organization, with Rory Riggs assuming the roles of Chairman & CEO.

Price Action: CLXT shares are up 120.78% at $0.4100 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

