Sharps Technology To Launch Next-Gen Prefillable Syringe Systems In Collaboration With Nephron Pharmaceuticals In 2023

Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS STSSW announced the advancement of the Company's specialized prefillable syringe ("PFS") system product line, which will be manufactured in collaboration with Nephron Pharmaceuticals at the Inject EZ facility in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Braden Miller, Sharps Director of Product Management, commented, “Sharps has developed a high-quality alternative solution to glass syringes through the use of inert polymers such as Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) and Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC), which offers a high-quality solution compared to traditional glass syringe systems.”

Sharps' specialized product pipeline and market strategy will include a broad range of sizes, silicon-free systems that address contamination issues for the broader healthcare market, dual chamber systems that improve drug shelf life while reducing unnecessary packaging, and customized solutions for systems that serve the growing autoinjector segment.

Sharps announced a manufacturing and research partnership with Nephron Pharmaceuticals in November 2022 that will support the manufacturing of the Company's new innovative prefillable syringe systems, which will begin in the third quarter of 2023 in South Carolina. Initial demand will be supported by a manufacturing capacity of 20+ million units, with additional capacities that can be scaled by 2025 with an additional 100 million units annually.

Products will be manufactured utilizing state-of-the-art Injection molding technologies with highly automated assembly lines. The products will be sterilized using an eco-friendly clean sterilization option easily adaptable for the pharmaceutical market. Sharps' PFS systems will utilize ISO Standard Nest and Tubs that will be compatible with existing fill-finish technologies to provide a drop-in solution for the industry.

Over the last 20 years, the pharmaceutical syringe operational model has shifted from the use of old bulk syringes to new prefillable syringes, increasing prefillables from 15% to 85%. By purchasing the prewashed and sterile systems in specialty nest and tub packaging, pharmaceutical operations can decrease their manufacturing footprint by about 50%. With new technologies in fill-finish equipment, syringe filling has become more accurate and faster in this smaller footprint. This is the reason why prefillable syringe systems are considered a high growth segment of the drug packaging market.

Sharps Technology's solutions look to support the future demand of specialty polymer-based syringe drug-filling solutions, and its products should address the demand in the growing market for them.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.