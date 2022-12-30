by

Silo Pharma Inc SILO reported interim data from its dose optimization study of SPU-21 joint homing peptides for subcutaneous administration of anti-arthritic agents.

reported interim data from its dose optimization study of SPU-21 joint homing peptides for subcutaneous administration of anti-arthritic agents. Silo Pharma is pursuing a development plan using its liposomal joint homing peptides as a potential therapy for rheumatoid arthritis.

In the most recent phase of this ongoing animal study, tests were conducted to assess the disease-suppressive effects of an SPU-21 peptide-guided anti-arthritis drug versus the drug alone.

Related: Silo Pharma Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data For Alzheimer's Candidate.

Silo Pharma Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data For Alzheimer's Candidate. The drug used in the study was dexamethasone (DEX), a corticosteroid used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects.

Earlier results of the same study showed that the subcutaneous (SC) route of liposomal administration (small needle injection into shallow soft tissue just under the layer of skin) is well-suited for targeted drug delivery of anti-arthritic agents.

Silo Pharma is advancing the development of SPU-21 liposomal joint homing peptides in collaboration with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Price Action: SILO shares are up 40% at $4.80 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.