- Silo Pharma Inc SILO reported interim data from its dose optimization study of SPU-21 joint homing peptides for subcutaneous administration of anti-arthritic agents.
- Silo Pharma is pursuing a development plan using its liposomal joint homing peptides as a potential therapy for rheumatoid arthritis.
- In the most recent phase of this ongoing animal study, tests were conducted to assess the disease-suppressive effects of an SPU-21 peptide-guided anti-arthritis drug versus the drug alone.
- The drug used in the study was dexamethasone (DEX), a corticosteroid used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects.
- Earlier results of the same study showed that the subcutaneous (SC) route of liposomal administration (small needle injection into shallow soft tissue just under the layer of skin) is well-suited for targeted drug delivery of anti-arthritic agents.
- Silo Pharma is advancing the development of SPU-21 liposomal joint homing peptides in collaboration with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
- Price Action: SILO shares are up 40% at $4.80 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
