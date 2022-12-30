ñol

Silo Pharma Stock Surges After Positive Study Results From Arthritis Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 9:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Silo Pharma Inc SILO reported interim data from its dose optimization study of SPU-21 joint homing peptides for subcutaneous administration of anti-arthritic agents. 
  • Silo Pharma is pursuing a development plan using its liposomal joint homing peptides as a potential therapy for rheumatoid arthritis. 
  • In the most recent phase of this ongoing animal study, tests were conducted to assess the disease-suppressive effects of an SPU-21 peptide-guided anti-arthritis drug versus the drug alone. 
  • The drug used in the study was dexamethasone (DEX), a corticosteroid used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects. 
  • Earlier results of the same study showed that the subcutaneous (SC) route of liposomal administration (small needle injection into shallow soft tissue just under the layer of skin) is well-suited for targeted drug delivery of anti-arthritic agents.
  • Silo Pharma is advancing the development of SPU-21 liposomal joint homing peptides in collaboration with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
  • Price Action: SILO shares are up 40% at $4.80 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

