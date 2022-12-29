- Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX has submitted a supplemental marketing application for Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution to support the proposed indication for expanded use of Zynrelef in soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures.
- Zynrelef is currently indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot & ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.
- Related: Analysts Cut Price Targets As Heron Therapeutics' Zynrelef Disappoints In Q3.
- The application also supports a newly passed congressional bill anticipated to provide separate reimbursement outside the package surgical payment for Zynrelef for almost three years between 1 January 2025 - 31 December 2027.
- In two Phase 3 trials, Zynrelef demonstrated the ability to significantly increase the proportion of patients taking no opioids after surgery.
- The company says separate payments from CMS are anticipated to accelerate the uptake of Zynrelef in large hospital systems significantly.
- Price Action: HRTX shares are up 6.00% at $2.39 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.