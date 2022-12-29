ñol

Heron Therapeutics Files For Expanded Use Of Zynrelef In Soft Tissue, Orthopedic Surgical Procedures

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 29, 2022 9:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX has submitted a supplemental marketing application for Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution to support the proposed indication for expanded use of Zynrelef in soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures.
  • Zynrelef is currently indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot & ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. 
  • Related: Analysts Cut Price Targets As Heron Therapeutics' Zynrelef Disappoints In Q3.
  • The application also supports a newly passed congressional bill anticipated to provide separate reimbursement outside the package surgical payment for Zynrelef for almost three years between 1 January 2025 - 31 December 2027.
  • In two Phase 3 trials, Zynrelef demonstrated the ability to significantly increase the proportion of patients taking no opioids after surgery.
  • The company says separate payments from CMS are anticipated to accelerate the uptake of Zynrelef in large hospital systems significantly.
  • Price Action: HRTX shares are up 6.00% at $2.39 on the last check Thursday.

