- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE announced results from the Phase 1 trial studying the effect of emraclidine on 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure over eight weeks in schizophrenia patients.
- The trial's objective was to accurately characterize any potential blood pressure effect for both doses of emraclidine studied (10 and 30 mg QD).
- On the primary endpoint, emraclidine demonstrated a mean change from baseline at week eight in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (SBP) of -2.7 mmHg for the 10 mg QD group and -0.4 mmHg for the 30 mg QD group.
- Related: Mizuho Is Bullish On This Schizophrenia-Focused Stock, Read Why.
- The upper bound was -0.3 mmHg for the 10 mg QD group and 2.1 mmHg for the 30 mg QD group.
- As a result, the trial ruled out an increase in blood pressure for both doses.
- The trial's secondary endpoints demonstrated findings consistent with the primary endpoint, corroborating the overall trial results.
- Emraclidine was generally well-tolerated in this trial, with a side effect profile consistent with prior trials.
- This ambulatory blood pressure monitoring trial was designed in line with FDA guidance.
- Price Action: CERE shares are up 30.34% at $33.04 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.