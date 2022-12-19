FDA Needs More Time For Ardelyx's Appeal To Rejection Of Kidney Disease Candidate

- Ardelyx Inc ARDX shares are down after an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter (received in July 2021) for the marketing application seeking approval for Xphozah (tenapanor).
- Peter Stein, Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal.
- Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to do so.
- Ardelyx will communicate the response to the appeal once it has been received from the FDA.
- In November, Ardelyx announced positive findings from FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) meeting concerning tenapanor.
- While FDA once rejected it, the panel voted for its approval as a treatment for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
- It received a majority vote as a monotherapy and combination treatment with phosphate binder.
- While CRDAC’s recommendations are not binding, the FDA’s Office of New Drugs (OND) was supposed to consider it when deciding on Ardelyx’s appeal for tenapanor.
- OND was expected to respond to the appeal within thirty days.
- Price Action: ARDX shares are down 3.57% at $1.89 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.