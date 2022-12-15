ñol

Moleculin Biotech's Annamycin In Leukemia Study Shows 80% Overall Response Rate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 15, 2022 1:09 PM | 1 min read
  • Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX provided an update on its clinical programs evaluating Annamycin for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases. 
  • The data exhibited an 80% overall response rate (ORR) in the final cohort (n=5) of the European trial of Annamycin as a single agent with one CRi (complete response with incomplete recovery of peripheral blood count) and three PRs (Partial Response).
  • Of 42 subjects in three of the company's Annamycin clinical trials, 100% demonstrated no signs of cardiotoxicity. 
  • In two of the company's Annamycin trials, 32 subjects have been safely treated above the current FDA lifetime maximum anthracycline dose (550 mg/m2) with up to 1800 mg/m2 of Annamycin treatment with no evidence of cardiotoxicity.
  • Based on additional preclinical animal data from sponsored research, Annamycin plus Cytarabine demonstrated a 68% improvement in the median overall survival (OS) compared to Annamycin as a single agent and a 241% increase in OS compared to Cytarabine alone.
  • Price Action: MBRX shares are down 5.18% at $1.28 on the last check Thursday.

