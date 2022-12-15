Moleculin Biotech's Annamycin In Leukemia Study Shows 80% Overall Response Rate

by

Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX provided an update on its clinical programs evaluating Annamycin for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

provided an update on its clinical programs evaluating Annamycin for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases. The data exhibited an 80% overall response rate (ORR) in the final cohort (n=5) of the European trial of Annamycin as a single agent with one CRi (complete response with incomplete recovery of peripheral blood count) and three PRs (Partial Response).

Of 42 subjects in three of the company's Annamycin clinical trials, 100% demonstrated no signs of cardiotoxicity.

In two of the company's Annamycin trials, 32 subjects have been safely treated above the current FDA lifetime maximum anthracycline dose (550 mg/m2) with up to 1800 mg/m2 of Annamycin treatment with no evidence of cardiotoxicity.

Based on additional preclinical animal data from sponsored research, Annamycin plus Cytarabine demonstrated a 68% improvement in the median overall survival (OS) compared to Annamycin as a single agent and a 241% increase in OS compared to Cytarabine alone.

Price Action: MBRX shares are down 5.18% at $1.28 on the last check Thursday.

