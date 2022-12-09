by

Ambrx Biopharma Inc AMAM announced preliminary safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 ACE‑Breast-03 study.

announced preliminary safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 ACE‑Breast-03 study. The data presented demonstrated a 51.7% overall response rate (ORR) and 100% disease control rate (DCR) after treatment with ARX788 in HER2-positive mBC patients who are resistant or refractory to T-DM1.

ACE-Breast-03 is a Phase 2 study of ARX788 for patients whose metastatic disease is resistant or refractory to T-DXd, T-DM1, or tucatinib-containing regimens.

Related: Ambrx Biopharma Stops Working On Breast Cancer Candidate, Cites Competition As The Reason.

Ambrx Biopharma Stops Working On Breast Cancer Candidate, Cites Competition As The Reason. Patients had a median time on therapy of 7.2 months, and treatment remains ongoing.

None of the patients experienced drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs), and all adverse events (AEs) were well tolerated, with no treatment discontinuations from AEs.

Two Phase 3 studies and one registration-enabled Phase 2 study with ARX788 conducted by Amrbrx's partner, NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals, are ongoing in China, with projected readouts in 2023.

Price Action: AMAM shares are up 180.6% at $1.15 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.