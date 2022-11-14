RedHill Says Opaganib Has Potential As Nuclear Radiation Protection For Homeland Security Countermeasures

- RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL said that preclinical data, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, from eight U.S. government-funded in-vivo studies, supports opaganib's potential as a nuclear radiation injury therapeutic.
- The company says that unlike currently approved options such as iodine pills, opaganib's suggested protective effect in radiation injury is not thought to be limited to specific radioactive materials or individual parts of the body.
- Observations from multiple GI-focused in-vivo models indicate that opaganib may protect normal tissue from damage due to ionizing radiation exposure or cancer radiotherapy, improve antitumor activity and response to chemoradiation and enhance tolerability and survival.
- Independent external in-vivo studies of the radioprotective capacity of opaganib in bone marrow also show enhanced survival against both lethal and half-lethal whole-body irradiation.
- Redhill and its partner Apogee Biotechnology Corporation have recently initiated another study to assess the protective effects of opaganib against radiation-induced hematologic and renal toxicity.
- Concurrently, Redhill has reached a non-binding agreement in principle with HCR Collateral Management LLC to transfer its rights in Movantik (naloxegol) to HCR in exchange for the extinguishment of all RedHill's obligations.
- Price Action: RDHL shares are up 9.33% at $0.59 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
