Analysts Take Bullish Stance On Haemonetics, Cites Plasma Momentum As Catalyst

- JMP Securities raised the price target to $105 from $90 on Haemonetics Corporation HAE with a Market Outperform rating following the release of Q2 FY23 results.
- The company posted Q2 EPS of $0.83, better than the $0.67 consensus, and sales of $297.49 million, surpassing the consensus of $269.22 million.
- The analyst's bullish stance is based on adopting HAE's NexSys PCS platform, and management said it has now transitioned its major domestic customers to NexSys. Vascular Closure (+42% y/y) again exceeded expectations, supporting HAE's two strong growth pillars (Plasma and Hospital) looking out over the next 3-5 years.
- Mizuho analyst raised the price target from $90 to $100 after Q2 beat on notable out performances in Plasma and Vascular Closure, which drove greater than expected margin gains.
- Plasma was driven by a combination of price gains from a sooner-than-expected NexSys/Persona roll-out.
- VASCADE MVP outperformed from ongoing new site openings, which helped offset underlying weakness in EP procedures.
- Price Action: HAE shares are up 0.41% at $83.91 on the last check Tuesday.
