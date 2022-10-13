ñol

Inovio Pharma Highlights Early Data From Experimental Drug For Respiratory Tract Disease

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 10:30 AM | 1 min read
Inovio Pharma Highlights Early Data From Experimental Drug For Respiratory Tract Disease
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO announced interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating INO-3107 for HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) in adults. 
  • RRP is caused primarily by HPV types 6 and/or 11 characterized by the development of small, wart-like growths, or papillomas, in the respiratory tract. 
  • In the first cohort of 21 participants, INO-3107 showed a statistically significant improvement in the clinical endpoint of the number of surgical interventions needed to control papilloma growth. 
  • INO-3107 was also observed to be well-tolerated and immunogenic in the trial. 
  • In the trial, treatment with INO-3107 induced cellular responses against both HPV 6 and HPV 11, inducing CD4 and CD8 T cells. All 21 participants demonstrated an increase in peripheral T cells to one or more antigens in INO-3107 post-baseline. 
  • T-cell responses against HPV 6 and HPV 11 were also still observed at Week 52, 43 weeks after treatment with INO-3107, indicating a persistent cellular memory response.
  • INO-3107 was well-tolerated, with all participants completing the trial follow-up. 
  • Results from the second cohort of 11 patients are expected in the first half of 2023.
  • Price Action: INO shares are down 5.21% at $1.55 on the last check Thursday.

