DICE Therapeutics Stock Doubles After Positive Data From Lead Psoriasis Candidate

has announced positive topline data from its Phase 1 trial of DC-806, an oral small molecule antagonist of the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-17. Following four weeks of treatment, the mean percentage reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) from baseline was 43.7% in the high-dose group compared to 13.3% in the placebo group. Reduction in PASI was an exploratory endpoint with no correction for multiplicity.

Exploratory biomarker data demonstrated dose-dependent IL-17 target engagement, rapid onset of action, and pharmacodynamic effects consistent with direct inhibition of IL-17 signaling.

Data across all three cohorts showed DC-806 was well tolerated, with a favorable safety profile at all dose levels evaluated with no serious adverse events.

DC-806 demonstrated a robust PK profile and clear pharmacodynamic effects on two distinct biomarkers at both high and low doses of DC-806.

DICE plans to advance DC-806 into a dose-ranging Phase 2b trial in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

The company plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application with the FDA in the first half of 2023 and initiate Phase 2b development.

