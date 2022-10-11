ñol

DICE Therapeutics Stock Doubles After Positive Data From Lead Psoriasis Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 8:21 AM | 1 min read
DICE Therapeutics Stock Doubles After Positive Data From Lead Psoriasis Candidate
  • DICE Therapeutics Inc DICE has announced positive topline data from its Phase 1 trial of DC-806, an oral small molecule antagonist of the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-17. 
  • Following four weeks of treatment, the mean percentage reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) from baseline was 43.7% in the high-dose group compared to 13.3% in the placebo group. Reduction in PASI was an exploratory endpoint with no correction for multiplicity.
  • Exploratory biomarker data demonstrated dose-dependent IL-17 target engagement, rapid onset of action, and pharmacodynamic effects consistent with direct inhibition of IL-17 signaling.
  • Data across all three cohorts showed DC-806 was well tolerated, with a favorable safety profile at all dose levels evaluated with no serious adverse events.
  • DC-806 demonstrated a robust PK profile and clear pharmacodynamic effects on two distinct biomarkers at both high and low doses of DC-806.
  • DICE plans to advance DC-806 into a dose-ranging Phase 2b trial in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. 
  • The company plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application with the FDA in the first half of 2023 and initiate Phase 2b development.
  • Price Action: DICE stock is 99.2% at $49.10 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral