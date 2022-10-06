Cyclerion Shares Fall After Reprioritized Pipeline, Workforce Reduction

- Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN is reprioritizing development programs and focusing resources and capabilities on candidates for mitochondrial diseases.
- The company has been exploring the pharmacology of sGC stimulation with once-daily CY6463 in signal-seeking studies in three patient populations.
- From now on, Cyclerion will focus future development of CY6463 concentrating first on the development of Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).
- "We look forward to discussions with regulators later this year and sharing more detailed development plans early in the new year," said Peter Hecht, Cyclerion CEO.
- The company is preparing to meet with the FDA to discuss the CY6463 development program.
- Cyclerion is also developing CY6463 in Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS) and Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular Pathology (ADv) patients.
- Cyclerion says CY3018 is well-suited for treating CIAS and other neuropsychiatric indications. Cyclerion is completing pre-IND activities for CY3018 and is looking to secure a partnership or other funding mechanism to develop the program in the future.
- The company capped enrollment in its ongoing ADv clinical study. Data from the ADv study are expected in the first half of 2023.
- The company reduced its workforce by approximately 45% to 16 full-time employees and will take a one-time charge of $1.9 million and realize annual savings of around $4.1 million.
- Price Action: CYCN shares are down 42.58% at $0.5399 on the last check Thursday.
