Solving The Insoluble: How One Company's Patented Tech Can Make CBD, Pharma Drugs And Nutraceuticals Water-Soluble

21st Solutions, a company known for “Solving the Insoluble,” has received a patent for its technology to enable molecular dispersions of hydrophobic guest molecules in water.

What Happened

21st Solutions’ patents claim a new type of guest/host chemistry, which allows the formation of water-soluble complexes with cannabinoids, terpenes, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical drugs.

Why It Matters

The molecular dispersion technology of the company's AmyletiX product lines could have a big impact on the world of beverages, cannabinoids, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. To put it simply, this plant-based enzymatic process represents a new way to mix water and oil.

Poorly soluble active ingredients have very often posed a barrier to creating not only consumer-friendly nutraceutical products but also to effectively and efficiently delivering pharmaceutical drugs. This is particularly recurring in the cannabis space.

CBD, for example, is an extremely hydrophobic molecule. However, with this patented technology, CBD disappears quickly into water solutions without the need for additional emulsifiers or manufacturing energy. The technology also selectively provides significant film-forming and structure building.

All of this results in a multifunctional system that delivers active ingredients with molecular efficiency inside a controlled finished food, topical or beverage system."“Using AmyletiX, functional lipids, including terpenes and CBD, disperse in water more intimately than in emulsions, and then using the multifunctional host; formulators can engineer a wide variety of structures for selectable release, texture, and mouthfeel," 21st Solutions president Gary Nickel explained.

What's Next

With the issuance of US Patent 11,326,195, 21st Solutions has begun discussions to license the ingredients, the technology and dozens of advanced application formulas, including novel cannabinoid products, to diverse companies.

"Our science is deep and produces products for delivering cannabinoids for medical and recreational cannabis markets. Our cross-industry suite of technologies creates diversified application streams and offers vast opportunities for licensing to a wide range of industries," Nickel concluded.