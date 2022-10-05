Acer Therapeutics Expands ACER-801 Development Into Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

by

Acer Therapeutics Inc ACER expanded ACER-801 (osanetant) into a new indication for the reduction of the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The company says up to 20% of people who have experienced a traumatic event will develop PTSD leading to over 12 million adults in the U.S. who have PTSD during a given year.

Studies conducted at Emory University screened thousands of genes activated in mice's brains following fear conditioning events.

The top gene identified was Tac2, responsible for producing the peptide Neurokinin B (NKB) in mice. The researchers showed that the Tac2 gene, expressed by neurons specifically within the amygdala, is required for modulating fear memories. NKB, and its specific receptor, NK3R, are also involved in consolidating fear memories.

By administering the potent and specific NK3R antagonist, osanetant, they could block fear memory consolidation shortly after exposure to trauma.

Acer licensed exclusive worldwide rights from Emory University to patents and patent applications for certain methods of treating or preventing PTSD with osanetant.

