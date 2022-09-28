TCR2 Therapeutics Shares Jump After Additional Reponses in Ovarian Cancer, Mesothelioma

by

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc TCRR has announced topline results from the Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.

28 of the 30 (93%) patients evaluable for efficacy experienced tumor regression of their target lesions, ranging in magnitude from 4% to 80%.

Eight patients experienced target lesion regression greater than 30%, six of whom achieved a partial response (PR).

One patient with cholangiocarcinoma was also considered to have achieved a PR, demonstrating that gavo-cel has induced responses in every tumor type tested.

The overall response rate (ORR) among patients who received gavo-cel following lymphodepletion chemotherapy was 22% by BICR and 26% by investigator assessment.

The median overall survival (OS) for patients with MPM was 11.2 months, whereas the median progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with MPM was 5.6 months.

Gavo-cel was generally well tolerated, with a manageable adverse event profile up to DL5.

TCRR shares are up 9.47% at $1.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

