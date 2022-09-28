ñol

TCR2 Therapeutics Shares Jump After Additional Reponses in Ovarian Cancer, Mesothelioma

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 8:06 AM | 1 min read
TCR2 Therapeutics Shares Jump After Additional Reponses in Ovarian Cancer, Mesothelioma
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc TCRR has announced topline results from the Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.
  • Gavo-cel demonstrated a disease control rate (DCR) of 77%. 28 of the 30 (93%) patients evaluable for efficacy experienced tumor regression of their target lesions, ranging in magnitude from 4% to 80%. 
  • Eight patients experienced target lesion regression greater than 30%, six of whom achieved a partial response (PR). 
  • One patient with cholangiocarcinoma was also considered to have achieved a PR, demonstrating that gavo-cel has induced responses in every tumor type tested. 
  • The overall response rate (ORR) among patients who received gavo-cel following lymphodepletion chemotherapy was 22% by BICR and 26% by investigator assessment.
  • The median overall survival (OS) for patients with MPM was 11.2 months, whereas the median progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with MPM was 5.6 months.
  • Gavo-cel was generally well tolerated, with a manageable adverse event profile up to DL5. 
  • Price Action: TCRR shares are up 9.47% at $1.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

