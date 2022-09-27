ñol

NLS Pharmaceutics' Shares Fall As Data From Narcolepsy Candidate Fails To Cheer Investors

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 12:02 PM | 1 min read
NLS Pharmaceutics' Shares Fall As Data From Narcolepsy Candidate Fails To Cheer Investors
  • NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd NLSP announced topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its lead product candidate, Quilience (Mazindol ER), in narcolepsy. 
  • The trial met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance.
  • Treatment with Quilience 3mg per day (NLS-2) resulted in a 7.1 point mean reduction from baseline in excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) over the 4-week treatment period, compared to a 3.2 point reduction for placebo. 
  • The two treatment groups separated early and consistently throughout the study, confirming Mazindol ER's rapid onset of action and durable benefit.
  • Quilience was well-tolerated, and no safety concerns were identified. No serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported. Regarding the reduction in cataplexy attacks in narcolepsy Type 1 patients (NT1), a key secondary endpoint, Quilience consistently outperformed placebo at all times. 
  • NLS plans to release interim results from the OLE study before year-end and announce final results in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Price Action: NLSP shares are down 12.90% at $0.81 on the last check Tuesday.

