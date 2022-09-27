X4 Pharma Highlights New Data Supporting Mavorixafor's Broad Potential In Chronic Neutropenia

by

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc XFOR announced new data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating the ability of its lead clinical candidate, mavorixafor, to increase the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) in chronic neutropenia (CN) patients as monotherapy or concurrently with injectable granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF).

announced new data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating the ability of its lead clinical candidate, mavorixafor, to increase the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) in chronic neutropenia (CN) patients as monotherapy or concurrently with injectable granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF). People with CN have a lower number of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, for more than three months.

100% of study participants (n=25) responded to treatment with a single dose of 400 mg of mavorixafor.

All neutropenic participants (n=14) reached normalized ANC levels.

Related: X4 Pharma To Stop Further Work On Oncology Programs, Looks For Partner(s).

X4 Pharma To Stop Further Work On Oncology Programs, Looks For Partner(s). When assessed as monotherapy in participants with severe chronic neutropenia who were not being treated with G-CSF (n=6), a single dose of mavorixafor led to normalized ANC levels in all participants within 2 hours.

When assessed in participants with moderate or severe neutropenia despite being treated with G-CSF (n=8), 100% reached normalized ANC levels.

Mavorixafor was well tolerated in the study, all treatment-related adverse events were deemed low grade, and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

Price Action: XFOR shares are up 14.39% at $1.02 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.