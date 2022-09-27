9 Meters Biopharma Shares Move Higher After Successful Short Bowel Syndrome Study

by

announced the final results from the Phase 2 VIBRANT study of vurolenatide in short bowel syndrome (SBS) and the outcome of its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. 9 Meters will finalize the Phase 3 protocol in collaboration with the FDA during Q4.

Vurolenatide 50 mg every two weeks dosing arm demonstrated a 30% reduction in total stool output (TSO), compared with a 32% increase for placebo, equivalent to a mean relative reduction of 62%.

In patients treated with 50 mg vurolenatide every week, there was a mean TSO decrease of 8% vs. 40%.

In patients treated with 100 mg vurolenatide every two weeks, there was mean a TSO increase of 16% vs. 16% in placebo.

Five of the 11 patients in the study were receiving parenteral support. There was a mean decrease of 17% in the parenteral support volume of these five patients by week two, which was sustained throughout the 6-week observation period.

Two of the five patients remained stable, and three demonstrated a mean decrease in PS of 28%.

Vurolenatide was generally well tolerated with mild to moderate and transient side effects, the most common of which were nausea and vomiting.

Price Action: NMTR shares are up 19.57% at $0.2475 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

