ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

After Regulatory Setback, Spectrum Pharma Secures Up To $65M In Debt Funding

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 11:25 AM | 1 min read
After Regulatory Setback, Spectrum Pharma Secures Up To $65M In Debt Funding
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI entered into a five-year debt financing agreement with SLR Capital Partners for a term loan facility of up to $65 million
  • The company believes this transaction, combined with Spectrum's existing cash balance of $68 million as of June 30, provides sufficient capital to optimize the commercial launch of Rolvedon (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection and fund Spectrum's operations through 2024.
  • The first was a $30 million loan drawn upon closing. The remaining $35 million will be made available in three additional tranches subject to achieving pre-specified regulatory and financial milestones.
  • Earlier this month, the FDA approved Rolvedon to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies.
  • The debt funding follows FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 9-4 against Spectrum poziotinib benefit-risk profile.
  • One of the highlighted issues is delayed confirmation of benefit, as the company has yet to enroll patients in its proposed confirmatory study.
  • Futility analysis for the confirmatory trial is expected in 2024, with topline results in 2026.
  • Price Action: SPPI shares are down 33.2% at $0.42 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFinancingGeneral