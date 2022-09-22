ñol

Palatin Technologies Shares Drop After Wider Than Expected Quarterly Loss

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 9:22 AM | 1 min read
Palatin Technologies Shares Drop After Wider Than Expected Quarterly Loss
  • Biopharmaceutical company Palatin Technologies Inc's PTN Q4 FY22, Vyleesi gross product sales to pharmacy distributors, reached $2.3 million, with net product revenue of $770,738. Gross product sales increased 91% Y/Y, and net product revenue increased 857%.
  • The company posted an EPS loss of $(1.34), missing the consensus loss of $(0.81) but lower than the $(1.47) posted a year ago.
  • Vyleesi: Gross product sales increased 79%, net product revenue increased 257%, and prescriptions dispensed increased 49% over the prior quarter.
  • Total prescriptions dispensed increased 49% over the prior quarter and 54% compared to the comparable quarter in 2021.
  • As of June 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $29.9 million.
  • Update from Clinical Trials:
    • PL9643 for dry eye disease (DED): The independent data monitoring committee (DMC) reviewed the data from the first 120 patients. Palatin plans to enroll up to an additional 230 patients for a final sample size of 350.
    • The DMC identified no safety concerns. Topline data readout is expected in Q2 2023.
    • PL8177 for ulcerative colitis (UC): Initiated patient recruitment in a Phase 2 oral formulation study. Interim assessment is expected in Q1 2023, with topline data expected in Q2 2023.
  • Price Action: PTN shares are down 5.42% at $7.50 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral