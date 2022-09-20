Wave Life Sciences Touts Positive Update From Its Lead Huntington's Program

by

Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE announced an update to the ongoing Phase 1b/2a SELECT-HD trial of WVE-003 for Huntington's disease (HD).

Eighteen (18) participants have been dosed in the SELECT-HD trial.

Single doses of WVE-003 up to 90 mg appeared generally safe and well-tolerated.

Among participants in the 30 and 60 mg WVE-003 cohorts, the mean reduction in CSF mHTT from baseline was 22% (median reduction of 30%) at 85 days following a single dose.

In the 30 and 60 mg cohorts, wtHTT protein was preserved, which appears consistent with allele-selectivity.

Increases in neurofilament light chain (NfL) from baseline were observed in some participants. Wave will continue to monitor trends in NfL as SELECT-HD advances.

There were no clinically meaningful elevations in CSF white blood cell counts or protein indicating inflammation in the CNS.

There were no meaningful changes in clinical outcome measures, although the dataset and duration were insufficient to assess clinical effects.

Based on these data, Wave is adapting the SELECT-HD trial to expand the single-dose cohorts and will also continue advancing the 90 mg cohort for biomarker analysis at day 85.

Additional single dose biomarker and safety data are expected in the first half of 2023.

Price Action: WVE shares are up 1.47% at $3.44 on the last check Tuesday.

