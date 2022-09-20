UK's NICE Recommends BeiGene's Cancer Drug For Rare Form Of Blood Cancer

by

England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended BeiGene Ltd's BGNE Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (WM) in adults who have had at least one treatment, only if bendamustine plus rituximab is also suitable.

BeiGene's Brukinsa Tops JNJ's Imbruvica In Overall Response Rate In Leukemia Study. WM is a rare form of B-cell lymphoma that occurs in less than two percent of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Around 4,000 people are living with WM in the U.K.

The NICE recommendation states that Brukinsa is considered cost-effective at a threshold of £20,000-30,000 per quality-adjusted life year.

Also, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use backed Brukinsa approval for marginal zone lymphoma patients who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy.

Price Action: BGNE shares closed lower by 1.45% at $154.82 on Monday.

