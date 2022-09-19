- Virios Therapeutics Inc's VIRI shares crashed after its FORTRESS Phase 2b trial of IMC-1 antiviral combination therapy for fibromyalgia failed to meet the primary endpoint.
- Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues.
- Overall, the FORTRESS study did not achieve statistical significance on the prespecified primary efficacy endpoint of change from baseline to Week 14 in the weekly average of daily self-reported pain severity scores comparing IMC-1 to placebo (p=0.302).
- However, data analysis suggests a bifurcation of response based on the timing of patient enrollment in the FORTRESS trial.
- During the first half of the trial, for the patients who were enrolled (n=208) when the Delta variant of COVID-19 was the dominant strain in the U.S., IMC-1 demonstrated no improvement versus placebo-treated patients.
- During the second half of the trial, for the patients who were enrolled (n=214) when vaccination rates improved and the less severe Omicron variant of COVID-19 became the dominant U.S. strain, IMC-1-treated patients demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the primary pain reduction endpoint.
- IMC-1 was well-tolerated overall, with 4.6% of IMC-1 treated patients dropping out due to adverse events, compared with 8.1% of placebo-treated patients.
- Price Action: VIRI shares are down 64.10% at $3.15 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.