Apexigen's Shares Fall After Data From Gastric Cancer Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Apexigen Inc APGN announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers. 
  • Sotiga combined with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for esophageal/GEJ cancers was generally safe and well tolerated.
  • Most patients had Grade 1-2 adverse events (AEs).
  • There were no patient withdrawals due to sotiga and no sotiga/neoadjuvant chemoradiation-related deaths.
  • Encouraging pathologic complete response (pCR) rates were observed in patients with both adenocarcinoma (AC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).
  • Of the 29 evaluable patients, 11 (38%) patients had a pCR, and 19 (66%) patients had an mPR (significant pathological response) with less than 10% of the residual tumor remaining after treatment.
  • The pCR rate was 41.2% for patients (n= 17) receiving four doses of sotiga versus 33.3% for patients (n= 12) receiving three doses.
  • R0 resection was achieved in 86% (25/29) patients, and progressive disease was only 7%.
  • Price Action: APGN shares are down 8.02% at $7.00 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

