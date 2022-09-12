- Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda plus chemotherapy demonstrated a survival benefit and durable responses in two five-year exploratory analyses of Phase 3 studies as first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Data from KEYNOTE-189 in metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC showed that Keytruda plus Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy had a five-year overall survival (OS) rate of 19.4% versus 11.3% for chemotherapy alone.
- The Keytruda-pemetrexed-platinum chemotherapy combination reduced the risk of death by 40%.
- At five years, KEYTRUDA plus pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin more than doubled the median OS compared to chemotherapy alone (22.0 months versus 10.6 months).
- For patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC, results from KEYNOTE-407 showed the five-year OS rate for Keytruda plus carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel was 18.4% versus 9.7% for chemotherapy alone.
- Keytruda plus carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel reduced the risk of death by 29% versus chemotherapy alone. The median OS was 17.2 months for the Keytruda plus chemotherapy group versus 11.6 months for the chemotherapy group.
- Price Action: MRK shares closed lower by 0.09% at $87.34 on Friday.
