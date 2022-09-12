ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Five-Year Data For Merck's Keytruda Plus Chemo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 7:03 AM | 1 min read
Five-Year Data For Merck's Keytruda Plus Chemo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda plus chemotherapy demonstrated a survival benefit and durable responses in two five-year exploratory analyses of Phase 3 studies as first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Data from KEYNOTE-189 in metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC showed that Keytruda plus Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy had a five-year overall survival (OS) rate of 19.4% versus 11.3% for chemotherapy alone. 
  • The Keytruda-pemetrexed-platinum chemotherapy combination reduced the risk of death by 40%. 
  • At five years, KEYTRUDA plus pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin more than doubled the median OS compared to chemotherapy alone (22.0 months versus 10.6 months).
  • For patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC, results from KEYNOTE-407 showed the five-year OS rate for Keytruda plus carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel was 18.4% versus 9.7% for chemotherapy alone. 
  • Keytruda plus carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel reduced the risk of death by 29% versus chemotherapy alone. The median OS was 17.2 months for the Keytruda plus chemotherapy group versus 11.6 months for the chemotherapy group.
  • Price Action: MRK shares closed lower by 0.09% at $87.34 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral