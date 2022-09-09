by

announces data from its signal-finding Phase 1 SURPASS trial of ADP-A2M4CD8 in solid tumor settings. The data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress. The Phase 1 SURPASS trial is ongoing, and the overall response rate for the 43 evaluable people is 33% (including confirmatory scans for two people with unconfirmed partial responses).

Most people experienced meaningful antitumor activity with a disease control rate of 81%. The median duration of response was 12 weeks.

For the subset of 25 people with ovarian, urothelial, and head & neck cancers, the response rate is 44%.

In ovarian cancer patients, most people had reductions in target lesions and an 86% disease control rate, and 5 (36%) had confirmed clinical responses, including one complete response.

The company plans to start Phase 2 SURPASS-3 trial in late 2022/early 2023 in ovarian cancer.

6 out of 7 people had reductions in target lesions, and three had confirmed responses. In addition, one unconfirmed response was received after the data cut-off. In head & neck cancer, three confirmed responses out of 4 people were observed.

one confirmed and one unconfirmed response was subsequently confirmed after the data cut-off. There is clear antitumor activity in these cancers with an encouraging disease control rate (10 out of 13 people) in this heavily pre-treated advanced population. Price Action: ADAP shares are down 1.47% at $2.01 on the last check Friday.

