Adaptimmune's Cancer Candidate Shows 44% Response Rate In Pretreated Ovarian, Urothelial, Head & Neck Cancers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 10:23 AM | 1 min read
Adaptimmune's Cancer Candidate Shows 44% Response Rate In Pretreated Ovarian, Urothelial, Head & Neck Cancers
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP announces data from its signal-finding Phase 1 SURPASS trial of ADP-A2M4CD8 in solid tumor settings. The data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress.
  • The Phase 1 SURPASS trial is ongoing, and the overall response rate for the 43 evaluable people is 33% (including confirmatory scans for two people with unconfirmed partial responses).
  • Most people experienced meaningful antitumor activity with a disease control rate of 81%. The median duration of response was 12 weeks.
  • For the subset of 25 people with ovarian, urothelial, and head & neck cancers, the response rate is 44%.
  • In ovarian cancer patients, most people had reductions in target lesions and an 86% disease control rate, and 5 (36%) had confirmed clinical responses, including one complete response.
  • The company plans to start Phase 2 SURPASS-3 trial in late 2022/early 2023 in ovarian cancer.
  • In urothelial cancer, 6 out of 7 people had reductions in target lesions, and three had confirmed responses. In addition, one unconfirmed response was received after the data cut-off.
  • In head & neck cancer, three confirmed responses out of 4 people were observed.
  • In gastroesophageal cancers, one confirmed and one unconfirmed response was subsequently confirmed after the data cut-off. There is clear antitumor activity in these cancers with an encouraging disease control rate (10 out of 13 people) in this heavily pre-treated advanced population.
  • Price Action: ADAP shares are down 1.47% at $2.01 on the last check Friday.

