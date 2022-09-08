- Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA announced results from the KOMFORT Phase 2 clinical trial of oral difelikefalin for moderate-to-severe pruritus in notalgia paresthetica (NP).
- Notalgia paresthetica (NP) is a nerve disorder that causes intense and sometimes painful itching in the back impacting quality of life.
- The data will be presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.
- The presentation includes data from 125 patients with NP and moderate-to-severe pruritus who were randomized to receive oral difelikefalin 2 mg twice daily or a placebo over an 8-week treatment period.
- The primary efficacy endpoint of change from baseline in the weekly mean of the itch score was achieved (-4.0 difelikefalin vs. -2.4 placebo). A statistically significant reduction in itch intensity was observed with oral difelikefalin at Day 1 compared to placebo, and the effect was maintained through Week 8.
- A significantly greater proportion of patients achieved a ≥4-point improvement in the itch score at Week 8 with oral difelikefalin vs. placebo (41% difelikefalin vs. 18% placebo, p=0.007).
- A higher proportion of patients receiving oral difelikefalin vs. placebo achieved a complete response (22% difelikefalin vs. 5% placebo)
- Oral difelikefalin was generally well tolerated, with all adverse events in difelikefalin-treated patients reported as mild or moderate in severity.
