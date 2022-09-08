ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Independent Biostatisticians Recommend Vistagen Continue Late-Stage Anxiety Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Independent Biostatisticians Recommend Vistagen Continue Late-Stage Anxiety Trial
  • Vistagen Therapeutics Inc VTGN completed an interim analysis of PALISADE-2, its second Phase 3 trial assessing drug candidate PH94B as an acute treatment of anxiety in adults with Social Anxiety Disorder.
  • The analysis concluded that PALISADE-2 should continue as planned.
  • Related: VistaGen Says Data From Late-Stage Anxiety Study 'Not Consistent' With Prior Positive Phase 2 Study.
  • Independent biostatisticians reviewed unblinded data from the 140 subjects who completed PALISADE-2 before the Company paused enrollment in the study in July 2022, following the announcement of topline results from its first Phase 3 trial, PALISADE-1.
  • The independent biostatisticians recommended that Vistagen continue PALISADE-2 as planned to the full enrollment of 208 subjects without adjusting the study size. 
  • Vistagen expects topline results from PALISADE-2 in the first half of 2023.
  • Price Action: VTGN shares are up 21.8% at $0.20 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral