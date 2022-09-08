by

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc VTGN completed an interim analysis of PALISADE-2, its second Phase 3 trial assessing drug candidate PH94B as an acute treatment of anxiety in adults with Social Anxiety Disorder.

The analysis concluded that PALISADE-2 should continue as planned.

VistaGen Says Data From Late-Stage Anxiety Study 'Not Consistent' With Prior Positive Phase 2 Study. Independent biostatisticians reviewed unblinded data from the 140 subjects who completed PALISADE-2 before the Company paused enrollment in the study in July 2022, following the announcement of topline results from its first Phase 3 trial, PALISADE-1.

The independent biostatisticians recommended that Vistagen continue PALISADE-2 as planned to the full enrollment of 208 subjects without adjusting the study size.

Vistagen expects topline results from PALISADE-2 in the first half of 2023.

Price Action: VTGN shares are up 21.8% at $0.20 on the last check Thursday.

