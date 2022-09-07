ñol

Biophytis Shares Surge After Promising Data From COVID-19 Treatment Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 7:05 AM | 1 min read
Biophytis Shares Surge After Promising Data From COVID-19 Treatment Study
  • Biophytis SA BPTS released topline results from its phase 2-3 COVA study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) in treating COVID-19-related respiratory failure.
  • In the primary analysis, Sarconeos reduced by 39% the risk of respiratory failure or early death at 28 days (primary endpoint) compared to placebo (15.8% vs. 26.0%, adjusted difference 11.8% in favor of treatment).
  • Related: Biophytis Shares Fall As It Stops Enrollment In Sarconeos COVID-19 Trial, Data Expected In Q3 2022.
  • Sarconeos reduced the proportion of patients with respiratory failure (12.7% vs. 21.5%) and early death (0.8% vs. 2.8%). 
  • Sarconeos also significantly delayed the progression of respiratory failure or early death over 28 days maximum treatment period.
  • In addition, Sarconeos reduced the risk of death at 28 days compared to placebo, in similar proportion to the observed reduction in the risk of respiratory failure or early death, and delayed its occurrence within 90 days. These effects are nonetheless not statistically significant.
  • Sarconeos presents a good safety profile, with a similar proportion of adverse events compared to placebo.
  • Price Action: BPTS shares are up 41.5% at $1.33 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 Coronaviruswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CarePre-Market OutlookMoversTrading IdeasGeneral